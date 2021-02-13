Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.92 ($54.03).

SHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

SHL stock opened at €48.83 ($57.45) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12 month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

