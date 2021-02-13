Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.81 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $688.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

