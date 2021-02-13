Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 14th total of 331,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SSPK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Silver Spike Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $28.25.
In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
About Silver Spike Acquisition
Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.
