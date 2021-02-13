Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, an increase of 82.0% from the January 14th total of 331,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSPK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Silver Spike Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

In other Silver Spike Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of Silver Spike Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,491,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 278,173 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,065,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Acquisition

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

