Simple Software Solutions Price Hits $0.0560 on Top Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $147,575.78 and approximately $602.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,633,929 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

