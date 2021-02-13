Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $112.20 on Friday. Singapore Exchange has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Singapore Exchange presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.