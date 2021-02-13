SingularDTV (SNGLS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.67 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $1.67 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.