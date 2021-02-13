SingularityNET Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.67 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 205.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $249.01 million and $22.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $507.00 or 0.01065666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058395 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.17 or 0.05545185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGI is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,865,180 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.