SingularityNET Trading Up 142.7% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 142.7% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $199.84 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.24 or 0.01066207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054467 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.39 or 0.05597342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026916 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00034496 BTC.

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 853,085,831 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

