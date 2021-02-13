SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GSI Technology and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 SiTime 0 0 7 0 3.00

SiTime has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.62%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.1% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and SiTime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $43.34 million 4.31 -$10.34 million N/A N/A SiTime $84.07 million 29.05 -$10.67 million ($0.63) -228.84

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.99% -22.69% -19.86% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SiTime beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators. Its solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation is a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

