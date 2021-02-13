Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($121.18).

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Sixt SE (SIX2.F) alerts:

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €98.95 ($116.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.94. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €107.60 ($126.59).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.