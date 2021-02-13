Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) (ETR:SIX2) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($121.18).

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX2 shares. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt SE (SIX2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Sixt SE (SIX2.F) stock opened at €98.95 ($116.41) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €84.94. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a twelve month high of €107.60 ($126.59).

About Sixt SE (SIX2.F)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

