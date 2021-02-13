Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 526,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,120. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.