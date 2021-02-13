Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EDTK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 526,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,120. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

