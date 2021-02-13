Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $8,417,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $308,992,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $8,291,000. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $465,688,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $37.15 on Friday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

