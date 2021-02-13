Skycoin Price Reaches $2.51 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00005327 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 146.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $50.10 million and $30.30 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

