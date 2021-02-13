Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the January 14th total of 1,309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,777.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLYF opened at $16.14 on Friday. Skylark has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, miwami, Tonkaratei, Katsukyu, Karayoshi, Bamiyan Ken, MUSASHI NO MORI COFFEE, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

