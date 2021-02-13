Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,435,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after buying an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $190.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,050 shares of company stock worth $5,347,000. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

