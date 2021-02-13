Small Love Potion (SLP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $1.46 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00060485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00089920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00089293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090429 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.06 or 0.98350357 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064162 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.