Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Reaches $0.0348 on Major Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $777,628.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00274568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00099009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00078665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00088946 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.19 or 0.96358012 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

