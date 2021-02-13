SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and $345,719.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 93.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.94 or 0.03839151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00459889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.98 or 0.01460012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.37 or 0.00573394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.60 or 0.00483030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034914 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00360364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002934 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

