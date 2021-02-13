SmartMesh (SMT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $871,103.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SmartMesh has a market cap of $7.59 million and $871,103.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



About SmartMesh

SmartMesh is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars.

