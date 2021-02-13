Smartshare Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $203,267.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00193520 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.