Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $54.84 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Smead Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $54,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

