Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) stock opened at GBX 1,497 ($19.56) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. Smiths Group plc has a one year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.69.

About Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

