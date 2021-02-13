SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000701 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

