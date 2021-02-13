SnowSwap Hits One Day Volume of $4.52 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $95.35 or 0.00203748 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00059132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00281549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00089126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00087824 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.23 or 0.97796175 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00062394 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

