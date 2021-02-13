Social Send Trading Up 34.4% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Social Send has a market cap of $939,554.09 and $334.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Social Send has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

