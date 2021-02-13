Sociall 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $188,586.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (SCL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

