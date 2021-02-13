Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 84,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 835,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

SCKT opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.50. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.