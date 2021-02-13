SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Up 0.4%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 128,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 123,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05.

