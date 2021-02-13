SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SOFT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. SofTech has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Get SofTech alerts:

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.