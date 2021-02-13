Solana (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90.61 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 13th. Solana has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $90.61 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00018831 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solana alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $504.98 or 0.01074971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.80 or 0.05566266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00026755 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.