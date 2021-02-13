SolarCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,634.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,183,056 coins and its circulating supply is 63,007,437 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

