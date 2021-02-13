Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the January 14th total of 535,300 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNGX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. Soligenix has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

