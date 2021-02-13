SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SCSG remained flat at $$8.40 during trading hours on Friday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

