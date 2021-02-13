Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $51.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

