SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading 1% Higher

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.81. 12,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 20,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.12% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

