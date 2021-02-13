Spaceswap (MILK2) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $913,266.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $913,266.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00284871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00093441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00089482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089067 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,333.61 or 1.00351720 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00063128 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 3,122,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,090,028 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

