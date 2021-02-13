Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF) Given Buy Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Sparebanken Vest (OTCMKTS:SPIZF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Sparebanken Vest stock remained flat at $$7.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33. Sparebanken Vest has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

