SparkPoint (SRK) Hits Market Capitalization of $78.44 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $78.44 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 284.6% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.94 or 0.01052902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.79 or 0.05561051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

SparkPoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

