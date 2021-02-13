Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in January

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the January 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days.

DALXF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.29. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

