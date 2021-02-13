SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $315.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

