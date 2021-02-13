SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.