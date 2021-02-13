SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.75

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and traded as high as $35.01. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 159,520 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

