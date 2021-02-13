Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Tops $18,621.10

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $18,621.10 and approximately $7,295.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.60 or 0.00453816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

