Speedus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPDE) Short Interest Update

Speedus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPDE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Speedus stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Speedus has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
Speedus Company Profile
