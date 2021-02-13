Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and $41,315.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 126.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.87 or 1.00068120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00080447 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

