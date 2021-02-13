Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 37.4% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $490,902.71 and approximately $22.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00070952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.24 or 0.01054498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056814 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.49 or 0.05577642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00026562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

