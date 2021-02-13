Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,678. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.59.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.