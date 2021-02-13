Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Down 49.2% in January

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,496. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

