Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,192 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93,703 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Splunk worth $46,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $173.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

