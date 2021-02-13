Sport and Leisure (SNL) Achieves Market Cap of $73.71 Million

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $73.71 million and approximately $418,892.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00089893 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00290001 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018783 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

